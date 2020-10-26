Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Kristin Macfarlane: Surfing at Padang Padang Beach, Bali and losing inhibitions

3 minutes to read

If we're in or on the water, we need to make sure we're prepared, know our limits and are being responsible. Photo / Getty Images

Kristin Macfarlane
By:

OPINION:

I remember hiring a surfboard while on holiday in Bali and paddling out further than I had ever paddled out at sea before.

As I sat on my hired board with my feet dangling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.