Kristin Macfarlane: Surfing at Padang Padang Beach, Bali and losing inhibitions

If we're in or on the water, we need to make sure we're prepared, know our limits and are being responsible. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

I remember hiring a surfboard while on holiday in Bali and paddling out further than I had ever paddled out at sea before.

As I sat on my hired board with my feet dangling on either side waiting for the next wave, I looked at the dark water underneath me and realised how far from the shore I now was.

That moment at Padang Padang Beach is etched in my memory as the instant I realised how much of a false sense of security I have when I'm on holiday.

I knew that had I been at home I would never have been out as far as I was but for some reason, despite being less than a surfing rookie, I thought wading out to where the real surfers were, way out at sea with friends was a good idea.

I was on holiday and so was my common sense.

One of my fellow unskilled surfers struggled well before we even committed to our location, falling off her board and needing help to get back on before realising she was out of her depth and smartly paddling back to shore.

Why is it that we go away for a weekend or for a holiday and don't seem to pack our practical judgment?

Many of us find a false sense of security while taking a break away from real life and although more often than not nothing bad happens as a result, there only needs to be one mistake for lives to be destroyed.

It's something we all should be mindful of as the summer holiday season nears and we rush off for a break or to cool off in waterways across the country.

Whether we're in a car, we should never let the excitement of a pending good time halt anyone from reaching their destination safely. Drive safe and take care for the sake of all road users.

If we're in or on the water, make sure we're prepared, we know our limits and are being responsible.

Labour weekend has brought sunny weather, unsurprisingly pushing people towards the waterways. The region's water officials say we've had a good start to the warmer seasons out on the water, but there are still safety messages everyone needs to keep in mind as the weather continues to heat up.

Wee need to make safe choices for ourselves, our families and everyone else who crosses our paths because after the Covid-19 year we've had, let's leave 2020 and enter 2021 in a safe and positively memorable way.

One temporary high can result in a permanent outcome - and that is not always a good thing.