Kristin Macfarlane: Labour's Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford - the Cerebos salt baes

Clarke Gayford comes out with fish and venison for neighbours and media outside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's house in Sandringham, Auckland on election night 2020. Photo / File

COMMENT:

There's something about knowing the leader of our country has a drum of Cerebos Plain Table Salt at home that is both relatable and endearing.

Not rocks of sea salt or pink Himalayan salt in a grinder, just your classic blue and white-packaged table salt that costs about $1.80 in your local supermarket.

Can you get more Average Joe than that?

It's probably the least fancy types of salt you can buy and, according to my unofficial salt-ranking calculations, it shows how truly Kiwi Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford really are.

And that Average Joe relatability on top of her leadership over the last three years can only add to her appeal as the preferred person to run our country.

Ardern's Labour Party secured a history-making landslide win on Saturday night that could see the party govern alone, also making her result the most successful for a prime minister in almost 70 years.

But my favourite part of election night was when Gayford came out from their Sandringham home with fish and venison for neighbours and media outside. Sitting on the fence was the drum of table salt and a squeezy bottle of Watties tomato sauce.

Classic unpretentious Kiwi behaviour with classic unpretentious staples in Kiwi households.

The fact Gayford had been out on the water to catch the fish the day before just adds to the couple's ordinary appeal.

Just how relatable Ardern and Gayford are is a thought that often crosses my mind.

In her term as Prime Minister Ardern has gained international praise for her compassionate handling of the terrorist attack at mosques in Christchurch, her quick response to tightened gun laws, and, of course, her leadership in New Zealand's fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic.

She has also been identified as among the world's most influential people and been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

But despite all of that international acknowledgement, our leader is someone who has $1.80 salt at home. She calls in to radio shows and uses modern slang when asked by hosts and she goes live on social media wearing her PJs.

I can't think of any other country leader more relatable with your Average Joe than Ardern and, whether you're a Labour supporter or not, surely it would be hard not to be a fan of Ardern the person.