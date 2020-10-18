Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Election 2020: National's Todd McClay has been warned by Labour's Claire Mahon, says Kristin Macfarlane

2 minutes to read

Rotorua MP Todd McClay, left, with second-placed Labour candidate Claire Mahon. Photo / File

Kristin Macfarlane
By:

OPINION

If Rotorua's electorate results tell us anything it's that now is the time for Todd McClay to step up more so than he ever has before.

Never since he took hold of the Rotorua

