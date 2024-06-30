Advertisement
Kiwifruit industry booms as orchard and licence prices fall

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
The kiwifruit industry is 'booming', says NZKGI. Photo / NZME

  • Kiwifruit SunGold licence prices down nearly 40% on last year
  • Kiwifruit orchard values fall by hundreds of thousands of dollars
  • Zespri completes record harvest of more than 197 million trays
  • Industry is ‘booming’, growers’ group says
  • More corporates emerge as ‘cost and knowledge’ major challenges for young growers.

The kiwifruit sector is “booming” but there are major challenges for “young new entrants” wanting a stake in the game, an industry leader says.

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI) chief executive Colin Bond said

