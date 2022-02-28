Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty premium gold kiwifruit orchards sell for record $2 million a canopy hectare

4 minutes to read
Dave McLaren from PGG Wrightson Real Estate has sold a 21.26ha, fully producing Pukehina gold kiwifruit orchard to an orchardist investment group for $38m. Photo / Supplied

Dave McLaren from PGG Wrightson Real Estate has sold a 21.26ha, fully producing Pukehina gold kiwifruit orchard to an orchardist investment group for $38m. Photo / Supplied

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

A new benchmark has been reached for premium gold kiwifruit orchards after a handful sold in the Bay of Plenty for an average of $2 million per canopy hectare.

Agents spoken to by NZME agreed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.