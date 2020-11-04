Kiri Gillespie: Why Lime e-scooters get the green light from me

COMMENT
I'm in recovery mode.
Having broken my foot several weeks ago, I'm on doctor's orders to avoid anything that could result in sudden stopping or jarring of my busted-but-mending foot. This covers my usual mountain biking, running or even driving.
So it was with trepidation I approached a Lime e-scooter for the first time this week.
I needed to get to a meeting at Bay of Plenty Regional Council in Tauranga's CBD, about 2km from our Cameron Rd newsroom.
The e-scooter was parked on the footpath a few metres from work.
My heart wanted to feel the wind in my hair while zooming as fast as I could, but my head reminded me that I really didn't want to break my other foot.
The rental scooters were officially launched in Tauranga on October 27 as part of a year-long trial, and the company has been in talks with Rotorua Lakes Council regarding a potential trial there.
I downloaded the app, secured the laptop around my shoulder and - once I figured out that the accelerator only kicks in after you start moving - I zipped off down Cameron Rd.
Eight minutes and $4.20 later, I arrived at the council with no need to find a park. The nature of rental e-scooters is to effectively leave them wherever once you're done. Someone else will pick it up for a ride later. Easy.
I deliberately took it slow and easy on my first trip, thinking of the potential disapproval from my doctor should anything go awry. However, I still enjoyed spurts at above 20km/h.
My ride attracted about as many scowls as smiles from passers-by, so I'm guessing the feeling about the e-scooter trial is mixed.
Fair enough.
In February, NZME reported e-scooter injuries cost taxpayers more than $6.2m since their launch in October 2018.
I can see why. The temptation to go fast is strong. These e-scooters are predominantly ridden on footpaths shared with pedestrians and driveways. One moment's inattention could so easily result in calamity. Judging by the figures, it already has many times.
But I don't feel the e-scooters are to blame - unless we're talking about Lime's braking bug issue from 2019, which was fixed with a firmware update.
We all have a responsibility when operating a machine – be it an e-scooter, bike, car, truck or even a forklift. The onus is on us. If speed is involved, even more so.
At $1 to unlock and 38 cents each minute after, Lime e-scooters aren't the cheapest transport. However, they are convenient - and so much fun.
In a world where we desperately need suitable alternative transport options, I believe rental e-scooters are an answer for a central-city commute.
They are a quick, easy mode of transport to zip from one place to another without adding to congestion, contributing to carbon emissions, or working up a sweat.
I'll definitely be using them again and hope they become a permanent fixture - both in Tauranga and my hometown of Rotorua.