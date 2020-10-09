Kiri Gillespie: Bay of Plenty housing crisis paints a bleak future

Bay of Plenty house prices continue to soar but the incomes aren't keeping up, prompting concern at more people being left without a home. Photo / File

OPINION

Who would have thought the simple notion of owning a home would become such an impossible dream?

But for so many Bay of Plenty people, it has.

The startling figures in today's

paper reveal the plight of so many local people living in overcrowded homes, transitional housing, or on couches and in cars, as the region's housing crisis deepens.

In Rotorua, homes now cost more than 18 times the median income of residents and rents have soared more than 50 per cent in five years.

It's not much better in Tauranga and the Western Bay, where houses were estimated to cost more than 10 times the median household income, both above the national average of nine.

These spiralling costs translate to into a sad reality for the Bay of Plenty.

Gone are the days where the stereotype of a homeless person was a drunk guy in rags begging for change on the side of the street.

The homeless status has evolved to include pensioners, young mothers and their children, working men in the prime of their lives – your everyday Kiwi.

How did we get to this point?

Unless you are fortunate to have a high-paying job, are in a relationship with a dual, decent income, or have help from family, owning your own home is essentially an unobtainable goal.

I believe spending habits also play a part. Modern society appears to have shifted to an 'everything now' expectation.

It reminds me of people I know who complain of how hard it is to get a house but they also spend their pay check on the latest car, expensive clothing, new phones and buying lunches.

But I also know people who have for years worked hard and saved hard yet still get outbid at an auction, usually by Aucklanders with more cash in the pocket.

How demoralising.

Whether an Auckland exodus pushing up prices is part of it, or bad budgeting from wannabe homeowners, it appears the average person simply can't afford to buy a home.

The latest figures reflect this.

And having enough homes in the first place is another factor.

People working at the coalface of the local social services sector say they're dealing with a "bottleneck effect" of being unable to move people on from transitional housing due to a lack of homes to place them, while also trying to manage increasing demand for their services.

It shouldn't be this way but what is the answer to such a complex issue?

Te Taumata o Ngati Whakaue Iho Ake Trust's Jordan Harris, from Rotorua, says there "isn't an easy fix". He suggests pooling resources and working together to think outside the box.

I agree. We can't continue like this.

What future is there for the region if people can't afford to actually live here? When income can't keep up with house prices and rents, the next logical step for many will be outcomes such as homelessness, sleeping in cars, social housing, living with family - or moving elsewhere.

If things don't change, the Bay of Plenty risks becoming the Bay of Empty.

What a sad future to head into.