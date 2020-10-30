Tauranga Lime trial: Day one brings an 'incident' and a question

Lime scooters hit the streets of Tauranga on Thursday. Photo / File

Nearly 600 rented e-scooter trips were taken in Tauranga on the first day of a trial of the micro-mobility service, operated by Lime.

Tauranga City Council has given the company a one-year monitored trial period, allowing it to scatter up to 400 of its distinctive green-and-white electric scooters around the city.

The first e-scooters hit the streets of the city centre, Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui on Thursday and - compared to the controversy that followed Lime's arrival in New Zealand two years ago - had a reasonably uneventful start.

Council director for transport Brendan Bisley said by 10pm on Thursday, more than 300 riders had taken almost 600 trips across the city.

Asked about public feedback so far, he said the council had received two calls.

"One was an inquiry from a lady who wanted to know if she could move the scooters to mow the berm.

"The other was an individual who included the trial in his list of issues with the council."

He said there was also a report of an incident on the boardwalk at Mount Maunganui "involving two riders on one scooter, which is a violation of Lime's rules of use".

Bisley described the first day as "a success".

A police spokeswoman had no significant incidents or issues to report relating to the roll-out.