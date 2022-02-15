Rotorua Museum has been beloved by the local community for decades. Photo / NZME

OPINION

"You have to know your past to understand the present."

I totally agree with these famed words from astrophysicist and Nasa adviser Carl Sagan.

It's a shame, then, that Tauranga — one of New Zealand's fastest-growing cities — remains without a museum or heritage centre. It's embarrassing when you travel through nearby smaller towns such as Thames, Katikati or even Whitianga to find they have several.

I suppose Tauranga can offer a nice beach, though.

I commend the city's Hands On Tauranga team, which takes what heritage items it can from storage and out to schools. Many items are also available online but, in my view, it's just not good enough.

Do people living and working in Gate Pā realise the ground they tread was once soaked in blood as British and Māori forces battled? That Māori women would brave that battlefield to nurse and comfort injured British soldiers? Blood, guts, bravery, compassion - you name it, it all happened here.

But if it weren't for the eight pou standing tribute by St George's Gate Pā Anglican Memorial Church, it'd be hard for anyone to realise the historic significance of the area.

In Rotorua, learning local history as a child was standard and trips to the Rotorua Museum were regular. Through the community, we learned of Tūtānekai and Hinemoa, the tragedy of the Mt Tarawera eruption, and how the thermal wonderland of the area galvanised the city into a tourism mecca - something that still rings true today despite Covid-19.

This 1949 Austin is one of about 35,000 heritage items in storage in a Mount Maunganui warehouse due to the absence of a museum. Photo / Andrew Warner

We also fell in love with the grand old museum that contained rich snapshots of times now gone. It's sad the building is now off-limits for earthquake strengthening. Yet, so treasured is the museum in Rotorua's psyche that volunteers take people around the surrounding Government Gardens and offer museum trips outside, rather than in. A concerted effort has also been made to raise money to help with the strengthening works.

I wish the same museum culture for Tauranga.

But first, we need a museum.

Plans to include one in the Tauranga Civic Precinct Masterplan are heartening. Whether this stands the test of time, and budget, remains to be seen. The devil will be in the detail - and once we know that, perhaps this city can have an honest conversation of how much will be worth it to make some history ourselves.

The question is, what side of history will that be?