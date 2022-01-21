Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Rotorua family's Mount Maunganui bach on Marine Parade for sale after 80 years

6 minutes to read
Ynys Fraser photographed in May 2017 at the age of 100 holding a photo of her father, Dr Wilfred Stanley Wallis. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ynys Fraser photographed in May 2017 at the age of 100 holding a photo of her father, Dr Wilfred Stanley Wallis. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist



A Mount Maunganui beachfront holiday home owned by the same family for 80 years is up for sale.

The two-bedroom Marine Parade home was bought by a Rotorua surgeon and his wife in 1940

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.