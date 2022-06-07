Tauranga Butcher Doug Jarvis was lost for words after an outpouring of support from the local community when he considered giving up the business. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

It's often the small things that can matter the most.

We are living in strange times with many of us just trying to make do in this new post-Covid-19 normal. But what even is normal any more?

It seems people's patience with Covid-19 lockdowns, mandates and restrictions has worn thin. The additional stress of people losing jobs, businesses hurting, and the pressure the cost of living crisis is placing on the average person seems to also be taking its toll. And I haven't even started on the local housing situation.

On Friday, we reported there had been 176 assaults on mental health staff in Tauranga and Whakatane hospitals and 130 in Rotorua in the past five years. This comes as Tauranga authorities are desperately trying to remedy a spiralling spate of violence and aggression targeting bus drivers. On Monday, we reported how St John ambulance personnel throughout the Bay of Plenty were experiencing a surge in demand like none before. Anxiety around Covid-19 was believed to be a key reason.

I've often wondered: how bad are things going to get before they get better?

Everywhere you look, people are advertising for jobs. What was meant to be a quick jaunt down the road on Monday to pick up some lunch took forever simply because there was just one person on. The queue was out the door and some of those hangry people took their frustration out on the staff member, who was only doing her best.

How did we get so angry, so quickly?

I appreciate people's tempers and goodwill are fraying, but it's up to each of us to turn this toxic tide. Easier said than done, sure, but worth it, in my opinion.

Last week we reported that Tauranga butcher Doug Jarvis, who was going to close one of his stores after targeted thefts and Covid-19, reversed his decision. He said he did so because of overwhelming community support. This community icon was lost for words.

It takes such little effort to be kind, yet it can make a huge difference to someone in these trying times.

So the next time someone cuts you off, forgets their manners or does whatever ticks you off these days, take a moment to consider your action next.

Be that person who can make that difference.

Be that change.

We all may just be better off for it.