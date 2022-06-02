Premium subscribers debate the number of gang members in prison. Photo / NZME

OPINION

The number of gang members in prison is the lowest it has been since 2015 but the percentage of the population is at a 12-year high.

The gangs with the most prisoners was also revealed in new data was released by Corrections following an Official Information Act request.

It comes as the Corrections Minister says tackling gangs is "a key priority", something disputed by the National Party corrections spokesman.

Read the full story: Gang member prison rates at seven-year low but proportion of incarcerated gangsters increases

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.



The policing attitude and the soft approach actually beggars belief.

Ask any Tom, Dick or Harriet on the street and they will tell you this is not the way to handle this problem.

Gangs should not be tolerated and should be immediately outlawed.

We need our beautiful streets back and our Country returned.

Ms [Police Minister Poto] Williams step up or step down.

- Mark C



One minute Davis said "we" have safely reduced the prison population, then he says politicians don't decide who goes to prison. He can't have it both ways.

Then he says National was falsely claiming violent crime is exploding. What parallel universe does he live in? Have we ever had nightly drive-by shootings in Auckland before? Or does that not count as violent crime if nobody gets killed?

- Kevin C



As one who was burgled by the 16-year-old sons of gang members, I am very disappointed with the courts and this government's approach. They got off scott free - having no assets and parents who had no ethics and I felt were "limited". This has to stop. Police caught two of them on the night, the other two a day later.

Better accountability for criminal youth stealing for gang parents, for ram raids, for assaults, for shoot outs, for killing police and for mass killings has to occur. Society is falling apart without self discipline and public accountability.

Toughen our laws, firm up on Justice and empower the police better, please politicians.

- East H



Again, gang patches feature prominently. Ban photos, names or images of gang paraphernalia please.

- John W



When are we going to deal effectively with the gangs? Their numbers are increasing and their behaviour has reduced public safety. New Zealand is becoming a less pleasant place to live due to increased antisocial behaviour by gangs. Are our politicians unaware or just not interested?

- Robert B



It beggars belief that the Government would laud this statistic as evidence that they have crime under control. Given that we are led to believe that many people no longer even bother to report many crimes because of the disinterest or inability of the police to take any action, the current crime stats are debatable at best.

Based on the patent disregard of community safety by gangs and their continued involvement in serious organised crime activities, common sense shows that the gangs feel emboldened by the "soft on crime" approach of the current Police Minister (and to some extent the Police Commissioner) over the past several years.

- Colin E



- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz