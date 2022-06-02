Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscribers debate gang member prison rates

4 minutes to read
Premium subscribers debate the number of gang members in prison. Photo / NZME

Premium subscribers debate the number of gang members in prison. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION

The number of gang members in prison is the lowest it has been since 2015 but the percentage of the population is at a 12-year high.
The gangs with the most prisoners was also revealed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.