Bird's eye view of a Bay of Plenty Steamers rugby match at Baypark Stadium, pictured in 2010. The Steamers no longer play at this venue because it's considered too unsuitable. Photo / John Borren

Bird's eye view of a Bay of Plenty Steamers rugby match at Baypark Stadium, pictured in 2010. The Steamers no longer play at this venue because it's considered too unsuitable. Photo / John Borren

OPINION

For many years, there have been arguments for and against Tauranga’s unorthodox stadium situation.

Now, summer events cancelled because of poor weather have dealt a blow to the argument for keeping Trustpower Baypark Stadium as the city’s primary events venue.

About 15,000 people were expected to attend the Juicy Fest event that boasted a star-studded line-up headlined by Nelly, Ne-Yo and Ja Rule. However, the gig was canned because of strong winds. It was the second concert at Baypark cancelled this season after A Summer’s Day Live - featuring UB40 - was pulled for the same reason.

For New Zealand’s fifth-largest city, it was embarrassing there were no appropriate alternative venues where such events could be held in bad weather.

I’m not criticising event organisers’ decisions, which ultimately came down to keeping people safe, but the situation makes me wonder: Is Tauranga and the wider Bay region well served by an outdoor stadium that has a reputation for struggling in the wind or with hosting decent rugby matches, and is located away from the bars and shops of the CBD?

I think we need to be thinking bigger.

Economic development agency Priority One is pushing for a $170 million stadium at the Tauranga and Wharepai domains. These locations have successfully held large concerts such as One Love in previous summers. One Love attracts 20,000 people.

Artist's impression of a future stadium at Tauranga Domain. Image / Supplied

It has been suggested the stadium could seat up to 10,000 people and potentially cater for 40,000 for concerts and festivals. It would also be too small for All Blacks matches and would displace a few existing community sports club facilities.

There is a strong argument that spending $170m is excessive and not justified when Tauranga already has a functioning facility at Baypark, especially when Tauranga City commissioners have agreed to a $303.4m civic centre revamp.

People can rightfully argue that Tauranga should be spending its money on ensuring infrastructure such as roads are maintained and cater for population growth.

With its stunning beaches, Mauao, and proximity to Auckland, Tauranga has a real opportunity to transform itself into New Zealand’s festival destination - but to do this properly our new stadium needs to be an all-weather one.

Otherwise, what’s the point if big events simply get rained off?

A feasibility study looked into a domed roof option, but found an open stadium would be more achievable from a planning perspective. A key concern was that a closed arena would hamper prime views of Mauao.

I believe views of our gorgeous icon, while nice, need to be secondary to ensuring any investment can ultimately attract as many events as possible no matter the weather.

Any new stadium needs to have a retractable roof like the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. I’m sure ASB Classic tennis players and fans can attest to their disappointment at having matches rained off last week because of a lack of cover at the ASB Tennis Centre in Parnell, Auckland.

The covered stadium in Dunedin cost more than $200m but, of course, it opened in 2011. A covered stadium here seems likely to cost a lot more.

Other major stadiums near Tauranga have open-air options sorted, including Rotorua International and FMG Stadium in Waikato.

Weather events such as Cyclone Hale are a reminder of how volatile Mother Nature can be. The New Zealand Insurance Council warns that such weather woes are more likely to increase in frequency, so it would be prudent to future-proof such an expensive asset.

Bay Dreams festival’s Toby Burrows says: “If the region wants to continue to attract large-scale concerts and festivals, it is crucial that the city has the appropriate venue infrastructure to host such events.”

I agree. Events have a huge financial and cultural spin-off, bringing in people and money - $16 million from two events alone in the summer of 2019/20.

Tauranga’s population growth means we have real potential to put ourselves on the festival map but only if we are prepared to do it properly and pay for it.















