An artist's impression of the future civic precinct Te Manawataki o Te Papa. Image / Supplied

Tauranga City Council commissioners are determined not to pass the increased cost of the city’s civic precinct on to ratepayers.

And the commission chairwoman wants to see the project, Te Manawataki o Te Papa, brought back into line with its original $303 million budget.

The cost of the precinct increased by $4.5m before the detailed design of the project has begun due to the construction cost of mass timber buildings to achieve a six-star sustainability rating and the public open space landscaping of the precinct, it was revealed in a report brought to a council meeting today.

Half of the budget for the precinct will be ratepayer-funded and the rest is expected to come from asset recycling and grants.

At the meeting commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said they wanted to include the “sustainability enhancements” but “restrict” what contribution the community made.

”If the costs do go up … we have to find that money elsewhere.

“From the commission’s point of view that was a part of the contract that we made with the community in advancing these plans.”

Tolley said although the $4.5m increase was “small” she would like to see it brought back to the original $303m budget.

In May, the commission signed off on the precinct after community consultation through the annual and long-term plans.

At Monday’s meeting, the commission approved moving to the detailed design and costing phase with the provision that the ratepayers’ contribution did not exceed $151.5m.

Tauranga commission chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photo / Mead Norton

Project partner Willis Bond presented the council with the preliminary designs for Site A of Te Manawataki o Te Papa.

Site A is the area between Wharf and Hamilton Streets in central Tauranga and will have connections to the waterfront through an upgraded Masonic Park.

Willis Bond director Wayne Silver said the “hybrid wooden design” of the library and community hub and the civic whare, exhibition and museum building was “premium in cost” so the “challenge” was to achieve cost savings in other areas.

Silver said there had been a “significant evolution of design” for the two buildings with the six-star sustainability rating “front and centre”.

The library and community hub’s estimated cost is $91.5m, a $3.3m increase from the design approved in May. While the museum and exhibition gallery went up to $110m, a $6m rise, and the cost for the civic whare rose $100,000 to $15.5m.

The library and museum both lost a storey but the buildings’ footprints have changed to accommodate most of the lost space.

Silver said not building an extra level provided “quite a significant cost saving”.

Mana whenua were part of the project since day one and the buildings reflected a mātauranga Māori design influence, Silver said.

The library and community hub will feature a glass façade representing ponga leaves that is symbolic of education for Māori and the civic whare and museum will boast a timber frontage.

Tauranga City Council commissioner Stephen Selwood. Photo / NZME

The buildings were also “curvaceous” to reflect a water theme, which was “economically and culturally” significant, Silver said.

”The idea of water flowing from Durham St … through to the water’s edge, through to the moana has always been very important to us and the design team.”

Tolley said it was: “an outstanding design [and] the vision is that it will transform the heart of the city”.

Commissioner Stephen Selwood said he was “really pleased” with where the “truly transformational” project had got to but there was still “a long way” to go.

”We’ve still got a fair bit of money we have to identify outside but I’m confident that we will get there just as we’ve got to this point and to this milestone.”

Commissioner Bill Wasley was concerned the report to the council said it was “aiming” for a six-star sustainability rating.

”Aiming for doesn’t necessarily provide me with full confidence that we’re going to end up in that space.”

Silver responded: “The language was deliberate but not meant to be mealy-mouthed.”

He said it was the standard they would apply when the building plans were submitted but the standards changed.

”Aiming for is a little bit of acknowledgement that we’re pitching for a standard that doesn’t actually exist today. We are confident that based on the existing green standards we would comply.”

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston said he was “really pleased” with where the project had landed and it was a “big programme” of work.

The commission also approved the establishment of a new council-controlled organisation that would govern and lead the delivery of Te Manawataki o Te Papa. It is expected to be formally established by mid-next year and includes a board and at least one employee experienced in delivering similar large-scale projects.

It is expected to cost $600,000 per year with an initial set-up cost of $100,000.

Physical work on the precinct would likely start in the second half of next year, be completed in stages and finish in 2027.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.