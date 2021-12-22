Katikati fatal crash driver denies careless driving allegation

Police examining the fatal crash scene in Park Rd, Katikati. Photo / NZME

The driver of a car involved in a collision with a cyclist in Katikati denies he was driving carelessly when his vehicle struck the deceased's bike.

Brian Peter Martin, 75, of Katikati pleaded not guilty to a charge of careless driving causing death in the Tauranga Registrar's Court on December 23.

The charge relates to the death of 76-year-old Mel (Malcolm) Beetham from Katikati on August 19 this year.

Police have alleged that Beetham was there to be seen when he was struck by Martin's vehicle shortly before 12.50 pm on Park Rd, Katikati.

Martin's lawyer Norman Te Kanawa-Gwynne entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Martin has been remanded at large (with no bail conditions) to next appear in the Tauranga District Court on February 11 for a case review hearing.

A tribute published by Beetham's family in the Bay of Plenty Times on August 26 said he was a beloved husband and brother, a loving father to four children and a grandfather to three.