Bay of Plenty Times

Katikati fatal crash driver denies careless driving allegation

Quick Read
Police examining the fatal crash scene in Park Rd, Katikati. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

The driver of a car involved in a collision with a cyclist in Katikati denies he was driving carelessly when his vehicle struck the deceased's bike.

Brian Peter Martin, 75, of Katikati pleaded not guilty