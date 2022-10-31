Nineteen-year-old Thomas Pukepuke has been named as the person who died in a crash on SH29 last week. Photo / NZME

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Pukepuke has been named as the person who died in a crash on SH29 last week. Photo / NZME

A 19-year-old has been named as the person who died in a fatal crash on the Kaimai Range last week.

Police have named Waikato resident Thomas Pukepuke as the person who died as a result of a crash on State Highway 29 on October 28.

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family."

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police on Friday confirmed one person had died after a two-car crash near the Kaimai Range summit.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson previously said they were notified of the motor vehicle incident at 4.20pm and two ambulances, a rapid response unit, and a rescue helicopter attended.

One patient was taken to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.