Lake Rotoma couple Tania and Dennis Curtis and their daughter Meri (far left), 17, watching celebrity foodie Jo Seager's live cooking show. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Consistently wet weather over the weekend couldn't put a dampener on the Tauranga Home Show and didn't stop visitors from opening their wallets either.

Organisers say thousands of people attended the three-day show, which featured more than 300 exhibitors at Trustpower Baypark.

A huge range of home and living products and expert services were on offer, including the latest in kitchen and bathroom design, indoor and outdoor furniture, home heating, energy-saving options, exterior design tips and a range of decking.

Now in its 23rd year, one of the biggest trends to emerge from the show this year was the number of people seeking renovation inspiration, Bay Events managing director Dana McCurdy said.

"We were hoping for a good result and we sure got one," McCurdy said. "We have had a great response from our Tauranga people and also those from other parts of the Bay of Plenty.

"We are very pleased and our exhibitors are delighted with how well things have gone.

Popular celebrity foodie Jo Seager wows some of the crowd at the Tauranga Home Show. Photo / Sandra Conchie

"We find wet weather means a big drawcard for us as people get out of their gardens and off the water to come along to talk to a range of experts about their future plans."

"The show is definitely a hub to generate great new ideas."

Lake Rotoma couple Tania and Dennis Curtis, along with daughter Meri, 17, and son Hone, 13, came to Tauranga for a "wee" look and didn't go home empty-handed either.

Among their purchases were sausages and bacon, some bread mixers plus a new set of knives, Tania Curtis said, but the star of the show was famous foodie and Waipuna Hospice ambassador Jo Seager.

"I got to talk to Jo before the show which was great. I think she is just fabulous... We're really enjoying checking out all the other stalls too. It's a great way to spend a rainy day."

Seager wowed the crowd with her funny Live Kitchen cooking show featuring plenty of tips and tricks for home cooks. This included tips for baking Brazilian cheese puffs and seeded crackers, stuffed pasta shells, and raspberry and almond high tea cakes.

Pongakawa father Richard Lavis and his son Oscar, 3, were among the happy crowd at the Tauranga Home Show. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Those watching Seager's lively show were invited to make a gold donation to the Waipuna Hospice in exchange for some of her recipes.

Pongakawa's Richard Lavas and his son Oscar, 3, were among the crowd on Sunday. He said it was a return visit for him and his family, having attended a couple of years ago.

"We are here today to look for some garden furniture and also support a friend who has one of the exhibition stalls," Lavas said.

"It's great to have so many suppliers all in one place and talk to the experts."