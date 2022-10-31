Scarlett Carrington is one of six local BayTrust Disability Scholarship recipients. Photo / Supplied

A university student receiving a share of a $100,000 disability scholarship says there is "no shame in asking for help".

Rotorua's Scarlett Carrington is one of the recipients of the BayTrust Disability Scholarship - Tū Kaha, Whai Kaha (stand tall, people with disabilities).

Students with significant physical or intellectual disabilities can apply for their share of the fund from tomorrow to help them pursue tertiary study next year. This year 50 students from across the wider region were awarded $87,000 between them.

Carrington, a former John Paul College student, is in her first year studying a Bachelor of Science at Otago University, majoring in neuroscience and minoring in psychology.

"I have a lot of trouble with chronic pain," the 18-year-old said. "I have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and fibromyalgia, among other things.

"Study-wise I find it hard to concentrate as I get fatigued and have constant pain so lectures and exams are a challenge.

"There are some days that I struggle to get out of bed as every joint in my body is sore."

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect connective tissues — primarily skin, joints and blood vessel walls. Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterised by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.

The scholarship allows Carrington to concentrate on studying, rather than worrying about how to pay for medical bills, learning aides, special equipment, transport or just everyday living costs.

"The BayTrust Disability Scholarship has helped me buy an iPad to do my university work as well as going towards paying for constant doctor's appointments. Over time it becomes expensive."

Carrington said people with disabilities sometimes found it hard to ask for help but urged people to look past that.

"I felt like a burden when I would ask for help and that is why I waited an entire semester before my mum made me go and get help from disability services at uni.

"There is no shame in asking for help. I encourage anyone who needs help when it comes to going to university while having a disability to apply for the BayTrust Disability Scholarship.

"It's incredible to be able to have this scholarship available to people in the Bay of Plenty."

Carrington hopes to pursue medicine and work for the international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders.

In 2007, Tauranga's Amelie Stevens was the youngest ever New Zealander at the time to have received a heart transplant.

This year the former Ōtumoetai College student is completing her first year towards a Bachelor of Science at Canterbury University, majoring in medicinal chemistry and is another Bay of Plenty student receiving the scholarship.

It helped pay for Stevens' course textbooks and medication costs.

"I had a heart transplant when I was 3 years old, which brings its lasting challenges," she said.

"With Covid-19 lingering this year and being immunocompromised, this extra worry persisted throughout the year. I ended up getting very sick with Covid and was hospitalised for a couple of days, but the symptoms lasted a few months.

"Alongside getting sick and fatigued easily, I deal with the hassle of constant doctor's visits, and consistently changing and picking up new medications – which is just an extra inconvenience on top of university work and study."

Stevens' said the scholarship was "worth it" and easy to apply for, and encouraged anyone who qualified to give it a go.

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes was keen to see more students apply for the upcoming academic year.

"Our first scholarships in 1990 awarded a total of $1800. We've now hit the $2m mark which is incredible.

"So many of the students are a real credit to themselves and their families and BayTrust is very proud of them. Their sheer determination to overcome additional hurdles is genuinely humbling."

The fund has awarded just over $2m to around 600 Bay of Plenty students since it began in 1990. It was formerly known as the Dillion Scholarship but has been renamed this year to resonate more with eligible students and hopefully expand its reach.

It is designed to level the playing field as students with disabilities often face additional study costs compared to their able-bodied peers.

There is no age restriction and those eligible can apply for a maximum of five years to help them obtain tertiary qualifications. The average amount paid over the past five years has been $1705 per student, per year.

BayTrust will consider applications from students whose home base is within the Bay of Plenty, and who is applying to study at a university, polytechnic or other New Zealand-based institutions in a course recognised by NZQA or equivalent.

Applications for the BayTrust Disability Scholarship - Tū Kaha, Whai Kaha close on January 13 for the 2023 academic year.