Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Landlords eye up lucrative holiday rental market, others sell up as bad tenants hard to move on

Bay of Plenty Times
7 mins to read
Some landlords are selling up due to bad tenants. Photo Getty / Images

Some landlords are selling up due to bad tenants. Photo Getty / Images

GettyImages-1335050734.JPG Some landlords have sold up in wake of new rules introduced by the government last year. Photo / Getty Images GettyImages-1156387943.JPG Roundies A_231221gn02bop.JPG Tauranga Rentals principal officer Dan Lusby. Photo / George

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times