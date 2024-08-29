Moana Maniapoto will feature in the Coffee with the Headlines panel event.

Moana Maniapoto (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Pikiao) will join investigative reporters Jared Savage of NZME and Tony Wall of Stuff for a Coffee with the Headlines panel event.

The panel will involve journalists discussing the news of the day and turning a critical eye on current events.

Jared Savage is an investigative reporter for the NZ Herald.

Dame Susan Devoy will speak at Into the Night, a new event celebrating local authors, storytellers and artists at various inner-city venues.

“Travel the literary loop and learn more about these creatives and their writing. Venue-hop or stay in one place; the choice is yours,” Vincent said.

Other local authors presenting at Into the Night include Anne Tiernan and Lee Murray. Devoy, Anne and Lee will talk about their published works. Julie Paama Pengelly (Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Moutere o Matakana), who is also a published writer, will focus on the powerful resurgence of moko. Into the Night will also include an event called Finding Your Way Home, curated by local author Carol Garden, that will look at how home is much more than a physical space. The night will end in a fun-filled literary quiz delivered by local quizmaster Doug Hendry, of The Puzzle Company.

Dame Susan Devoy will speak at new event Escape Into the Night. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Dame Anne Salmond will be a star of the Sunday Speakers series, reflecting on 40 years of writing and her journey as an anthropologist, activist, wife, mother and friend.

Also on the Sunday circuit will be Claire Mabey who has released a bestselling novel called The Raven’s Eye Runaways. She will host an Escape workshop focusing on helping participants construct their own worlds within their writing.

In collaboration with Escape, Tauranga Moana venue and gallery Kūwao will host an exhibition opening and book launch called Hoki Mai and a free writing workshop called How Art and Words Can Work Together, both presented by sisters Rangimarie and Caitlin Jolley.

Anne Tiernan is among the local authors presenting at Into the Night. Photo / Maree Wilkinson

Returning to Tauranga will be Wellington-based theatre company Trick of the Light, fresh from highly acclaimed performances in Scotland and China. This time Trick of the Light will deliver the Suitcase Show. The company’s show, The Bookbinder, was a hit at the Tauranga Arts Festival many years ago.

Other Escape events include the chance to enjoy a cooking demonstration and chat with chef Sam Low, and famous cold case the Crewe murders will be discussed at another event.

Escape regulars Wham Bam Tauranga Poetry Slam and Zinefest will also return in October.

“Escape’s events are set to expand your thinking, lift your spirits and ignite curiosity,” Vincent said.

Escape tickets are available through the festival’s website, Baycourt and Eventfinda.

Dame Anne Salmond will be a star of the Sunday Speakers series. Photo / Dean Purcell







