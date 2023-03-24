Voyager 2022 media awards
New author Anne Tiernan: ‘Writing makes you remember, it makes you reflect’

By Eleanor Black
6 mins to read
Author Anne Tiernan.

Three-nation book deals don’t come from nowhere, but Anne Tiernan is still bemused by the speed with which she has become the debut author for the brand-new imprint, Moa Press.

The Tauranga-based author, born in

