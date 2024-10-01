‘Part of my life’

Bowen told the Bay of Plenty Times he entered the competition because his partner Colleen Percy – also a finalist – was entering with fellow members of the Red Hat Society. One member suggested Bowen enter too.

Bowen said the photo was taken at a friend’s property on Te Puna Station Rd, where he trained for woodchopping.

He said woodchopping was “part of my life” – he represented New Zealand in the sport in the 1990s and still competes regularly.

“There aren’t many guys older than me still competing in New Zealand.”

Bowen – who organised the woodchopping free event at the Mount Maunganui RSA on Saturday – said people had been giving him “a hard time lately about getting old and should be retiring”.

“My statement to them always has been, ‘Nah, I’m not going to let the old man in yet’.”

Bowen suggested that be part of the photo’s caption.

“I think once you stop, you go backwards. You fall apart... mentally, physically.”

He was in “disbelief” when he found out he won.

Bowen praised Burr for his work.

‘Really pleased’

Burr had been a photographer for about two years and typically photographed nature, wildlife, and landscapes.

He and Bowen were introduced through mutual connections.

Burr met with Bowen, and they spoke about Bowen’s involvement with wood chopping.

“We just sort of set it up from there. We got on really well.”

Burr said it was a surprise to win and he was pleased to have won his first photo competition.

“It was something really different for me and I’m really pleased with the result... Met some nice people through it, too.”

A council media release said the competition was about “kicking ageism to the kerb” and “showing our wonderful koro, kuia, grannies, and grandads in their element, doing stuff, enjoying life, learning, playing, giving back and where age is just a number”.

Twenty winners and finalists were selected from 108 entries by three judges – councillor Rod Taylor, Tessa Lawrence and Tracy Stamatakos.

The exhibition is on at The Strand until October 20.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.