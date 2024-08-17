The Incubator Creative Hub is organising a photo competition to celebrate International Day of Older Persons on October 1. Pictured is a poster to help market the competition.
Tauranga pensioners are not all “sitting around” knitting or using walking sticks - most of them are “living their best life”, such as riding their bikes on a Saturday morning.
A photo competition - organised by The Incubator Creative Hub - aims to capture the latter and change the way people view those aged 65-plus.
The competition is part of a week-long celebration called “Young at Heart” to mark International Day of Older Persons on October 1, planned by the Incubator Creative Hub and Tauranga City Council.
“What we really want to do is hopefully get a whole lot of photos showing older people doing what they love and what we love about them,” hub director of support and project management Marama Mateparae said.
Tauranga has 31,000 people aged 65 and older. This was projected to increase to 54,000 by 2048, the council said.
“We really wanted to change the way that people viewed older people in the community, because most older people that we know ... they’re not sitting around with walking sticks or doing knitting.
“Most of them were kind of living their best life.”
For example, Mateparae said if she went to Welcome Bay on a Saturday morning, there were groups of “older people in their lycra who just go racing past on their bikes”.
“That’s how we see older people in the community and that’s how ... they see themselves as well.”
Mateparae said the aim of the competition was to “kick that ageism to the curb”.
It was open to all ages but photos must feature someone aged 65 or older.
There were six categories: our whānau, volunteers, sporty spice, vibrant attire, “our grandies”, and a “favourite photo” of someone senior.
The photographs will be part of a gallery for the council “to showcase the beauty of ageing with dignity and visibility and [allow the subjects to] become empowering examples of growing older with mana”, the Hub’s website says.
The winning photos will feature in an outdoor exhibition in Tauranga and prizes will be awarded.
People can enter the competition on the Incubator website. Anyone can enter and it is not restricted to Tauranga. Submissions close on August 31.