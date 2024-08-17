There was a community-led week-long celebration called Spring Fest to mark last year’s International Day of Older Persons.

The Incubator hosted a day at the Historic Village with a free morning tea, music and activities, which had a “huge response”.

Mateparae said some of the branding used last year was clip art showing “old people in wheelchairs or with walking sticks”.

“We really wanted to change the way that people viewed older people in the community, because most older people that we know ... they’re not sitting around with walking sticks or doing knitting.

“Most of them were kind of living their best life.”

For example, Mateparae said if she went to Welcome Bay on a Saturday morning, there were groups of “older people in their lycra who just go racing past on their bikes”.

“That’s how we see older people in the community and that’s how ... they see themselves as well.”

The Incubator Creative Hub director of support and project management, Marama Mateparae.

Mateparae said the aim of the competition was to “kick that ageism to the curb”.

It was open to all ages but photos must feature someone aged 65 or older.

There were six categories: our whānau, volunteers, sporty spice, vibrant attire, “our grandies”, and a “favourite photo” of someone senior.

The photographs will be part of a gallery for the council “to showcase the beauty of ageing with dignity and visibility and [allow the subjects to] become empowering examples of growing older with mana”, the Hub’s website says.

The winning photos will feature in an outdoor exhibition in Tauranga and prizes will be awarded.

People can enter the competition on the Incubator website. Anyone can enter and it is not restricted to Tauranga. Submissions close on August 31.

Celebrating the ‘significant contributions’ of older people

Council community development and emergency management manager Paula Naude said International Day of Older Persons was a great opportunity to celebrate the “significant contributions” of older people.

“Our vision is for Tauranga to be a place where the older population are highly valued and recognised as an integral part of society.”

Naude said the council supported the Incubator’s photo competition in recognition and celebration of people aged 65-plus and it was about breaking down stereotypes surrounding older people.

Submissions for the photo competition are now open and close on August 31.

She said the council was partnering with the community to plan the Young at Heart events, which will run from September 31 to October 6.

The council will host an event at the Holy Trinity Church on October 1 from 10am to 2pm featuring performances, guest speakers and activities.

Last year, the council supported Spring Fest, which celebrated parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbours “who do so much for us and our city”.

Naude said to keep an eye on the council’s Facebook page and website for more information.

