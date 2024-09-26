On the day, there will be team racing with six teammates, with very little individual competition.

“They’re handicapped by their skills and ability,” Bowen said.

Various team configurations will be on display, including mixed teams known as Jack and Jill and a kid’s competition.

“We ask for a gold coin donation,” Bowen said.

“The RSA restaurant and bar will be running.”

Jack Jordan, who won the STIHL Timbersport Series and was crowned world champion for the third time, will attend the event alongside his brother Cameron, who also competed.

“He was three seconds behind his brother,” Bowen said.

Jack Jordan won the Stihl Timbesports World Trophy for the third year in a row. Photo / Stihl Timbersports

The official woodchopping season begins in October, and Bowen said the event at Mount Maunganui is a good opportunity to bring the clubs together.

“It is the first chop of the season.”

The wood used for the men’s chop will be radiata, and for the women, it will be poplar. The leftover wood from the competition will be sold as firewood to help raise funds for next year’s event.

The sport includes 24 countries participating in woodchopping, with Australia and New Zealand ranked one and two.

“That’s a better network than rugby league,” Bowen said.

“Right behind us is America and Canada.”

“So is the German team, and the Belgium team is getting better.”

Safety has become a big part of the sport, as younger woodchoppers wear chainmail socks and leggings.

Neville Bowen shows off a training axe ahead of the woodchopping event at the Mount Maunganui RSA. Photo / Bob Tulloch

Some older men are still apprehensive about the chainmail, but Bowen knows best after seeing an axe cleave through a shoe, only for the chainmail to stop the person from losing a foot.

“The foot was just black and blue.”

Woodchopping is a sport that fosters close bonds. Despite stiff competition when swinging the axe, the competitors look out for one another.

“If you’re having an event and it’s not going well because your gear is wrong, people will help,” Bowen said.

“It is a real family sport.”

