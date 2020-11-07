Inside Tauranga's new Wanderlust Backpackers on The Strand, now open for business

A backpackers in central Tauranga which has undergone extensive renovations and can accommodate 114 people is open for business.

Wanderlust NZ owner Sarah Meadows says the backpackers would be an asset to the CBD, which is currently undergoing its own transformation - plus she believes it has the best views in town.

Hints of the heritage building that once was are hidden in plain sight when entering through the "treasure chest" of the deep sea at Wanderlust NZ hostel.

The chandelier which hung from the top floor through the winding staircase is no longer, but the historic building at 105 The Strand, that began life in 1900, still has its charms, now with a modern twist.

The original staircase with gold art deco accents leads your eye past the blue whale which greets guests as they enter the first floor, Moana (sea). With every step, you climb higher through the sea, past a school of kingfish that swarm below the surface of the first floor, Whenua (land).

Murals by artist Erica Pearce decorate the staircase leading guests to their rooms. Photo / George Novak

Nikau palms then guide you further into the extended part of the accommodation which now holds 42 extra beds, bringing the hostels total to 114.

Owner Sarah Meadows said it was one of the perks of renovations that had taken the best part of the year to complete.

It was a D-Day for earthquake strengthening, looming for years that had really catapulted Meadows to where she is now.

"We owned Harbourside City Backpackers within this building ... our hand was forced really because we had to save our business, so that's why we bought the building and did the earthquake strengthening, so we can still operate our business.

"This [the 42 extra beds] used to be Cobb and Co offices and we absolutely gutted it."

The former Cobb and Co offices are now new dorms complete with harbour views. Photo / George Novak

Standing in its place are 12-bed bunks, lining the walls and steering your eye to the harbour view that can be considered hard to find on The Strand.

Meadows believes it is the best view in town.

But it is nothing compared to the second level, Rangi (sky), where the view from the balcony which stretches the length of the building, makes you feel like you are looking over the land below, just as the name would suggest.

Although it is not the only thing worth looking at in the refurbished accommodation that cost a "substantial amount".

The newly renovated kitchen on the first floor can be closed off for private groups. Photo / George Novak

New kitchens on both floors, including lounge areas, are waiting for guests to enjoy them. There are small historical details, such as old doors repurposed into benchtops.

Once called The Commercial Hotel, Meadows and husband Matt Young have ensured the memories written in the historical features remain visible through the modernisation of the space.

"All the sash windows were stripped back and we sanded the doors right back to the rimu, we've stripped all the paint off all the sash window handles to show that it's brass. Its a lot of little details you wouldn't notice unless I pointed it out."

Back on the first floor, Meadows has created the space to ensure it can be booked out exclusively for groups.

Brand new bathrooms complete the first floor. Photo / George Novak

It includes the two 12-bed dorms and a six-bed dorm, plus new bathrooms and the kitchen and lounge area. But if the party is larger than 30 there is more than enough room upstairs as well.

"This group area is a true asset for Tauranga. You can have school groups, AIMS Games or family reunions and it is all private so other backpackers would not have access."

However, Wanderlust can accommodate everyone's needs with private rooms including ensuites also available on both levels.

Up on the second floor, where backpackers are expected to reside, are newly renovated bathrooms.

The newly renovated toilets and the second floor have new utilities but keep the historical charm. Photo / George Novak

Co-owner Young said there was no doubt in his mind they would keep the art deco tiles.

"The heritage architecture was a no brainer really, I mean the black corner tiles are very rare now.

"Everyone wants a good shower and a good bed ... we've replaced what we had to a modern gas high-pressure water system as well."

The newly painted dorms with fresh carpet and linen. Photo / George Novak

While Meadows is confident the refurbishment will open her business to the domestic market, she doesn't hesitate to admit backpackers are fundamental to pay the bills.

"They're the ones who stay Sunday to Thursday. But we couldn't stop throughout lockdown, we couldn't put the project on hold because then you'd lose your builders and everyone else so we had to keep going.

"And hopefully once the border is open, we will be incredibly busy. You just have to hang on."

As they closed in February and continued work after lockdown, the decision to keep going meant the couple kept jobs running for tradesmen. They estimate there were about 40 tradesmen on-site at any given time.

The expansive deck on the second floor offers what Sarah Meadows believes are the best views in town. Photo / George Novak

With a soft opening on October 22, and only a few bits to be completed, Young can now stand back and admit it was a lot of hard work.

"We did six months of due diligence and the biggest issue was how long is a piece of string and how much is it going to cost to do that.

"There was a lot of money spent on engineers and building companies creating plans. It could have been plus or minus x at the end of it all but we managed to come in under budget."

With summer holidays fast approaching, the pair are preparing for an already fully booked calendar around the One Love and Bay Dreams festivals. It's during the week that the hostel will be quieter.

The large kitchen complete with benchtops refurbished from old doors is ready to be enjoyed. Photo / George Novak

But after the mammoth year, Meadows and Young agree its time for them to take stock of what they've managed to achieve, which is saving a historical building fit to hold 100 more years of memories.

"It's pretty awesome to see our dream come to fruition. It's a bit of a pinch yourself moment and sometimes you start to forget what a huge achievement you've actually accomplished.

"It's been a massive gamble which we've managed pull it off. We just need to hang on until the borders open, but bring on the guests."