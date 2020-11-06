Website of the Year
Buy now, pay later. Is it really a good idea?

By: , Carly Gibbs

Carly is a weekend writer for the Bay of Plenty Times

Clothes, perfume, sports equipment, and an outdoor fire pit. There's almost nothing Gina hasn't added to an online shopping cart.

And for that, she's felt shame.

Right now, she's $20,000 in debt and working

