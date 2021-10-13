Housing and lack of parking led to move led to new venue for Te Puna Quarry Music Fest

Lions members from left Doug Morris, Jo Dawkins (Te Puna Quarry Park), Colin Gill, Tony Welch, Terry Gunn and Rob Royce with dog Monty, checking the layout at Maramatanga Park.

Lions members from left Doug Morris, Jo Dawkins (Te Puna Quarry Park), Colin Gill, Tony Welch, Terry Gunn and Rob Royce with dog Monty, checking the layout at Maramatanga Park.

The Bethlehem/Te Puna Lions Club is holding the Te Puna Quarry Music Fest this year at a new location at Maramatanga Park at the seaward end of Te Puna Rd, on Tangitu Rd behind the Te Puna Community Centre tennis courts.

Lions member Doug Morris says, "We are determined the event will proceed this time, with a rainstorm washout and Covid restrictions spoiling our previous planned events."

The Lions and Te Puna Quarry Park Society members have had to face the reality of a housing subdivision and a lack of paddock parking at Te Puna Quarry Park, but hope the public will now enjoy close and easy flat parking at the new location of Maramatanga Park.

There will be a great lineup of music with performances on a Mainfreight truck and trailer stage providing six hours' continuous entertainment and 30 stallholders have registered so far.

As with previous Quarryfest events, the organisers are encouraging a family atmosphere - bring chairs and rugs and sit all day in front of the stage, then feast off the variety of food stalls and check out the handcrafted jewellery, plants, arts and crafts, and more.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council is very supportive of the new location, and is allowing the use of the football fields next to the Te Puna Community Centre.

The event is a fundraiser with a donation made to the Te Puna Quarry Park Society.