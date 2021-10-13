Omokoroa to get two new schools

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber at the site that was owned by local identity Betty Gane, where two new schools will be built in Omokoroa.

Two new schools in Omokoroa have been funded for planning and design allocated through the Government's Budget 2021.

The new schools will be primary and secondary schools located on the corner of Omokoroa and Prole roads.

Scott Evans, leader infrastructure and digital for the Ministry of Education, says since Minister Chris Hipkins' announcement in 2019 that the ministry had acquired land for the two new schools, the site has been designated for education purposes.

"We are in the early planning stages for the primary and secondary schools, and while we anticipate these will be constructed at the same time, it is too early to confirm this."

Mayor of Western Bay of Plenty District Garry Webber says this is great news for Omokoroa.

"You only need to look at the growth and demographics with young families living in Omokoroa with school-age children - it is a step forward."

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson agrees that this is great news for Omokoroa and "better late than never".

"Todd Muller [Bay of Plenty MP] and I have been pushing the Government to just get on with building new schools in Omokoroa for the last four years.

"I can't understand why it's taken so long to get to this funding stage, but I'm pleased we're here at last. The next thing we need fixed is the bloody road!"

Western Bay Council is beginning the initial planning.

Webber says Omokoroa has been in desperate need of this for some time.

"Once built it will take some pressure off the highway, particularly for families who need to take their children to schools outside the area."

Webber said Omokoroa still urgently needed the interchange on SH2.

"We will continue to beg through every bucket of money central government may have and are hoping to hear soon."

He said he was grateful for the input of Tauranga List MP Minister Jan Tinetti.

"Council has badgered her regularly for the schools."

Evans said the design of the new schools will start next year.

"At this stage, we are working towards the schools being open for 2025."