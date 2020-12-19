Helicopter on the way to help put out fire resurgence on Matakana Island

Smoke can be seen on Matakana Island. Photo / Nathan Pettigrew

A helicopter is on the way to help crews on Matakana Island after a fire has jumped a fire break causing a resurgence, six days after the initial blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were still continuing the work on the island following the blaze which started six days ago.

Smoke could be seen from as far away as Welcome Bay. Photo / Supplied

Last Sunday, a large fire on Matakana Island off Tauranga burned for more than 24 hours before it was brought under control.

The spokesman said a fire had today jumped a fire break and they were currently in the process of containing it.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter said she could see the smoke from Welcome Bay.

A helicopter is on the way to help crews on the ground.

Smoke on Matakana Island visible from Otumoetai. Photo / Supplied

An Otumoetai resident who lives on Grange Rd said spots of fine ash could be seen swirling from his property.

"Like a light snow."

He said he first noticed the smell just before 3pm and it was getting "stronger and stronger".