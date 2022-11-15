Tauranga man David Kuka who was killed "execution-style" in February 2018. Photo / Supplied

A Rotorua orchard worker, and one of four men accused of the "execution-style" killing of Tauranga father-of-four David Kuka, now has a sentencing date.

Dane Mark Pukepuke, 54, of Ōwhata, had pleaded guilty to the murder at a callover hearing on October 19 and briefly appeared in the High Court at Tauranga today to set a sentencing date.

Justice Neil Campbell remanded Pukepuke in custody to next appear in the High Court at Rotorua on December 7 for sentencing.

Kuka, 52, was killed on February 11, 2018 at a Gate Pa property, in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity and died in an "execution-style" shooting at close range.

Three further murder accused Luke William Belmont, 35, Adrian Rewiri, 36, and Maru Wright, 45, have pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

NZME has previously reported police believe Kuka was mistakenly killed in retaliation for the death of another man living in the same building, who was shot dead just over a month before on January 3, 2018.

Kuka, a private man, was a well-known figure in downtown Tauranga, and would spend his weekend nights busking with his guitar and singing.

Police earlier said Kuka was last seen playing the guitar in his room.

As a young boy, Kuka was brought up on Matakana Island by his grandmother before he settled in Greerton. He attended Greerton School and Tauranga Boys' College.