Doug Walters from Coromandel Rescue Trust with Reuben Van Dorsten. Photo / Supplied

Ray White Whangamata held its annual golf day at Whangamata Golf Club's Ti Toki Course on Friday, November 11, to raise money for local charities and put on a good time for the two dozen teams that par-teed their way around the picturesque fairways.

The yearly event is the brainchild of Ray White Whangamata salesman Mike Jeffcoat and has run successfully for the past 14 years.

Mike said the structure of the tournament "was built around the same format I had run at Auckland Airport for the Halberg Trust from 1992-2004".

The loss of a friend in 2012 motivated Mike to kick off the event again - this time in Whangamata - and even wear his mate's pink chequered shorts to every tournament.

"My great mate from the US was the instigator [of the golf day] over a truckload of Steinies one night in the early 90s, and that's why, when he died suddenly, it encouraged me to kick off the event again, and I promised his mum I'd take him each year - hence his pink shorts!"

The original and subsequent events directed fundraising towards Ronald McDonald House Charities, plus a $2000 raffle to go to St John. This year, Ray White Whangamata also included Westpac Coromandel Rescue Trust as a beneficiary because its work is seen as vital to the Coromandel during summer.

24 teams totalling 96 players hit the course this year, and sponsorship was provided by 97 community businesses and people. All totalled, the day raised $23,490.

According to Ray White Whangamata selling principal Reuben van Dorsten, a good-spirited "Dick of the Day" award went to Eamonn Prendeville for a wrong shot off the tee that sent a ball flying sideward.

"It was centimetres away from our agent Tony Lucas, who was manning the barbecue close by!" said Reuben.

The Longest Drive award for the day went to Gareth Turnbull.

The golf was played under the Ambrose format and was won by Team Smokey Pallet (who also provided the tasty lunch), followed closely by the team from NZME. Teams travelled from Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga to attend.



Reuben van Dorsten said he was extremely happy with the way the day went: "Another excellent result for our golf tournament this year. Luckily, the sun was shining and the teams had a wonderful time.

"Thank you to my team who helped pull together the event and to Doug Walters, who worked with us this year. A massive thank you to the community for their support through gifts or hole sponsorships. Then, finally, to all the players that came along to enjoy the weather, food and drinks and support these well-deserving charities."