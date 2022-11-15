Cullen Mccashin, 13. Photo / Supplied

Two up-and-coming Tauranga tennis players will fight for the chance to play on the centre court ahead of the ASB Classic men's final next year.

Charlize Cashmore, 11, and Cullen Mccashin, 13, qualified to play in The Road to the ASB Classic, by Jaguar and Lavie Tennis Academy, earlier this month.

It comes as two local schools were gifted thousands of dollars worth of new tennis equipment ahead of the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour event in Pāpāmoa next month.

Cashmore and Mccashin, who train at Pāpāmoa Tennis Club, will compete against 30 other youngsters for the inaugural Jaguar Cup.

Cashmore said she was "so excited" and would be "training very hard" over Christmas.

"It's such a cool opportunity to play in front of so many people at ASB Classic in January and to watch the amazing tennis stars coming to New Zealand for the tournament."

Meanwhile, Mccashin thanked the Lavie Academy and Jaguar for giving him the opportunity.

"I'm really looking forward to playing at the same venue as tennis pros during the ASB Classic, and hope I get to meet some. I will be training really hard over the next few weeks to do the best I can."

The tournament is described as a chance for young tennis stars to experience what it takes to compete at the top.

The ASB Classic is New Zealand's premier tennis tournament, and takes place from January 2 - 14. Recent notable champions include Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens - who returns next year - Juan Martín del Potro and John Isner.

Charlize Cashmore, 11. Photo / Supplied

Lavie Tennis Academy owner and founder Sebastian Lavie was "delighted" to give the future stars of tennis an opportunity to play at the Classic.

"It's going to be an exciting time to see the best young talent from around the country compete, surrounded by big crowds and some of the world's best tennis players."

Cullen Mccashin, 13. Photo / Supplied

The kids from across the country will compete in four matches during the ASB Classic, culminating in live finals on centre court ahead of the men's final on January 14.

It's hoped the tournament will improve the depth of New Zealand tennis talent - it's been over a century since a Kiwi was ranked in the world top 10, with the closest player, Chris Lewis, reaching No. 19 nearly 30 years ago.

International tennis is also coming to Pāpāmoa next month.

The EVES Open – ITF World Tennis Tour: Tauranga will be held over December 18-24 at the WBOP Tennis Centre at Gordon Spratt Reserve. The professional event will have ATP and WTA world ranking points up for grabs, as well as a total prize pool of $70,000.

Ahead of the tournament, Tennis New Zealand and EVES Real Estate donated thousands of dollars worth of new tennis equipment to Te Ākau ki Pāpāmoa School and Tahatai Coast School. The students were also treated to a skills session by Pāpāmoa Tennis Club head coach, Peter Blow.

Tahatai Coast School sports administrator Sally Cooney-Acker said the school was "incredibly grateful".

Peter Blow gives a Tahatai Coast School student a lesson. Photo / Scott Yeoman

"It will be put to good use, to get more children playing and having a go at tennis."

Te Ākau ki Pāpāmoa School kaiako [teacher] Jo Weldon said the school was feeling "extremely lucky".

"Students are eager to learn new skills and be outside while doing so, and they are going to be very excited to use the new equipment to do this."

Peter Blow gives Te Ākau ki Pāpāmoa School students a lesson. Photo / Scott Yeoman

Blow, who is also a high-performance coach at Tennis Western Bay of Plenty, said the tennis community was "absolutely buzzing".

"I think we are going to see massive numbers of the public come to watch.

"Some of the pros will work with kids in the neighbourhood, too, and maybe create some interest through that avenue, so we should be able to see good numbers coming through the clubs - kids that haven't had any exposure to tennis, as well. So, it's a win-win."

Tennis New Zealand chief executive Julie Paterson said it was excited to partner with EVES to bring the tour to Pāpāmoa.

"The community support so far has been phenomenal, and I have no doubt our Kiwi players will thrive off a big home crowd courtside."

Vicki Semple, sponsorship and events manager at EVES, hoped the coaching and new equipment would pave the way for future stars.

"This is exactly the kind of sporting event that can capture the imagination of a future star."