Growing buyer interest in bustling Omokoroa

Rachel Millard and Linley Ward hope the growth doesn't change the feel of the Omokoroa peninsula.

Omokoroa has gone from a sleepy village to a small town with more than 18 new subdivisions, according to sales consultants Rachel Millard and Linley Ward.

"There is definitely growing buyer interest in our beautiful peninsula."

Rachel says there is a very mixed spread of buyers from all over New Zealand and overseas.

Rachel came to Omokoroa 12 years ago and collectively as a team they have more than 24 years of experience in real estate.

"Linley and I continue to work closely together as a team and are seeing growing interest in the peninsula as the services on offer expand.

The pair have broken all records for Tall Poppy nationwide achieving record property sales, breaking national records by 51 per cent for the year to March 31, 2021 with 103 properties sold and achieving 36 sales for the last quarter — up 26 per cent on the previous record.

Michael Seymour, director, and owner of Tall Poppy New Zealand says it's a significant achievement.

Residential development in the distance is swallowing up farmland and orchards in bustling Omokoroa.

Rachel has made the hard decision to step down as the franchise owner to focus on what she loves best, helping people to buy and sell houses.

"We are lucky to live in a community built on support, conversations and love of the peninsula," she says.

"Enabling people to move on to their next adventure and accomplish their dream of homeownership is one of the most rewarding parts of the job."

A highlight has been, "getting to know some amazing people who have now become friends."

The ability to listen and understand people's needs and requirements are paramount in their role.

"It's also having a good understanding of the community, being involved in the community, having a passion for real estate – being the local Google."

The pair agree that while there is growing diversity in the community, the village character still remains strong.

What would they like to see next in Omokoroa?

"The community spirit to continue and hope that the growth doesn't change the feel of Omokoroa.

"While embracing the diversity of our growing community, our focus is on supporting the community that supports us.

"We feel privileged to be involved with so many clubs and community events that bring everyone together. From local sausage sizzles, supporting school netball teams and fishing competitions, to helping in the purchase of the local fire and rescue vehicle — we get involved in it all."

In relation to the Government's policy measures to address the housing crisis, both say it is too early to tell, however, their most recent sales have been to mum and dad investors who have equity in their main home and can now buy a rental property to support their retirement planning.

"The 10-year Brightline [test] will not be of concern to them as they plan to keep the property long term.

"There is a real shortage of homes and sections so until supply starts to meet demand, I can't see prices dropping anytime soon."