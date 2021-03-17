New development planned for Omokoroa

The Village amenity complex planned on the corner of Tralee St and Hamurana Rd in Omokoroa.

An exciting new commercial development in Omokoroa, known as The Village, is estimated to start construction before the end of the year.

The Village is being developed by Foster Develop Ltd on land on the corner of Tralee Street and Hamurana Road next to FreshChoice supermarket.

It will comprise a mixture of retail, office, health, fitness, food and beverage tenants along with parking.

Foster Develop are just as excited as the local community to have the opportunity to develop a much-needed town centre for Omokoroa and look forward to delivering The Village, says development manager Andrew Vincent.

"The aim from the outset of The Village has been to create a town centre feel that reflects the local environment and provides much-needed amenity for the Omokoroa community."

The developers intend to create a family-friendly community hub for the Omokoroa community at The Village.

"In order to achieve this, we have been working closely with the local real estate agents to make sure we get the right tenant mix that will fit the feel of what we are trying to achieve at The Village, and ultimately will sustain the development over time," says Andrew.

He says the local agents have done a great job so far.

The listing agent, Rachel Millard of Tall Poppy Real Estate, says there is a lot going on in Omokoroa and the response to The Village has been fabulous.

"Great tenants have signed up and these people want to move ahead. There's been a huge response so we are continuing to work closely with the developers to find the best fit for The Village."

Rachel says it's crucial to support the Ōmokoroa community by complementing existing local businesses with those that are still needed.

Andrew says Foster Develop is really happy with the mix of tenants who have committed to The Village at this early stage.

"Our aim is to visit The Village in 10 years' time and seeing that it continues to thrive and offer great community amenity."

Given the great leasing enquiry, construction of stage 1 is estimated to start early, before the end of 2021. The current construction programme has stage 1 finished and the first tenants in by the end of 2022.