ECHO festival walks connect hills to oceans in Western Bay

Katch Katikati's Kylie Watkins checking out the view from the Waihi Beach trig walk.

With more than 20 walks to choose from in the 2021 ECHO (Enjoy Connecting Hills to Oceans) Walking Festival there's no excuse not to explore and enjoy the natural attractions on our back door in the Western Bay of Plenty.

The festival, from April 8-24, is organised by town promoters, Katch Katikati's Kylie Watkins, Waihi Beach Events and Promotions event manager Nicky Austin and Jo Heath from Sport 'n Action Waihi.

"We are a committee of three focusing on walks from Katikati, Waihi Beach and Waihi.

"Our guides are experienced trampers who share a passion of adventure," says Kylie.

"At Katikati we are blessed to have the Kaimais as our backyard and are able to offer beautiful scenic bush walks. This year for the first time is a kayaking experience around Omokoroa waterways plus the ever-popular Tuhua/Mayor Island Walk, which is booked out."

Nicky has been part of the organising committee for the ECHO Walking Festival for four years.

"Each year I'm fascinated by the stunning walks that are on offer in all our areas.

Views of the Waih Beach coastline on one of the ECHO Walking festival walks.

"Getting out and getting to know our local bush has been a wonderful experience as has learning the local stories and the history behind how some of the walks have been created."

She says they are privileged to have on board some of the people who know the Waihi Beach tracks like the back of their hands, spending almost every day of the year up in the local bush.

"I'm excited to host walkers on some new walks this year, especially the Orokawa Trig walk, (with an amazing view at the top) and the Waihi Beach Mining History Walk, where local historians Ian Robertson and Jim Cowern share their knowledge on gold mining and the Treasure Island Reef."

This is the third year on the festival committee for Jo Heath.

"We here in Waihi, Hauraki are also blessed to have such beautiful scenic bush walks, local artists, mining tours, farming and NZ Society of Genealogists in our area."

Each year at Waihi they have local guides they call upon for ideas and go out and test the walks.

The William Wright falls at Waihi Beach.

"On the day of the ECHO Festival walks we have our wonderful experienced guides as volunteers leading the way and a support walker joining the group being a tail-end Charlie."

Jo says they have some new walks this year and their returning popular local walks and tours - Daly's Clearing Hut Loop, Mount Karangahake Summit walk and Waikino Arts Trail Wander to name a few.

"The festival gives walkers an opportunity to take part in their local and surrounding areas with the great company of others."

Kylie says, "We are all about bringing the community together and welcome you all to join in on a walk and help us celebrate this wonderful festival."

The trio invites people to visit the website www.echowalkfest.org.nz and "register for one or lots of the walks, we can't wait to meet you!"