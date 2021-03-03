Chiefs drop by for a visit to Katikati

Former Katikati 1st XV player Quinton Landman was stoked to get the Chiefs players to sign his gumboot.

Kicking a ball around with Super Rugby players from the Gallagher Chiefs squad was a thrill for many players registering at the Katikati Rugby Club's junior weigh-in at Moore Park on Friday.

Chiefs players Mitchell Karpik, Chase Tiatia and Alex Nankivell spent time on the field at Moore Park playing touch rugby before heading into the clubrooms for signing duties.

Junior players aged from 3 to 11 were weighed in to play rugby this season. Three-year-olds Xaviar Racz and Tevita Mafi had a blast running around on the field with older junior players and of course the Chiefs.

Out on the field in Katikati Chiefs fullback Chase Tiatia guides 3-year-old Xavier Racz.

"This is the first time it's happened for Katikati and it's really good," says Kirsty Racz, mum of two young rugby players.

"Having the Chiefs here is encouraging for the kids."

Harcourts Katikati has a strong connection with the Chiefs and is a key sponsor.

Principal John Graham says, "As a professional level sponsor we wanted to add to the already successful partnership we have and create awareness of the Chiefs in Katikati at grassroots level."

The Chiefs' visit was organised by Harcourts sales consultant Fiona Nankivell, whose son Alex is in the squad.

Katikati Rugby Youth Academy players with programme leader Kim Nankivell (centre) and wife Fiona Nankivell.

She says as a local office we are interested in supporting youth rugby and are a foundation sponsor of the Katikati Rugby Club Youth Academy. Fiona's husband Kim Nankivell is the Youth Academy programme leader.

"We were really happy with the buzz the Chiefs' presence generated and with the joy it brought the junior players, who played touch and maybe even learned some new skills."

Super Rugby player Chase Tiatia about to give a young Katikati fan a Chiefs flag.

Q & A

The Advertiser asked the Chiefs players:

1. What the highlight of their visit was to Katikati?

2. What sorts of questions did the young players ask them?

3. What they are looking forward to most this season?

Mitchell Karpik

1. Getting to visit my home province and seeing how keen the Katikati kids were on rugby.

2. Where is Damian McKenzie?

3. For me just getting on the field and playing. We have a good thing going at the Gallagher Chiefs this year and I'm excited to represent the jersey.

Alex Nankivell

1. Getting to interact with the kids and community and to give back and show some love to a smaller part of the Chiefs' region.

2. What position do you play?

3. Just making the most of my opportunities to play rugby and doing my best to help the team reach its potential.

Chase Tiatia

1. My highlight of the visit was seeing the turnout from the community, it was a junior rugby weigh-in and there were boys from the 1st XV that came along and played with the younger kids.

2. How many tries have I scored?

3. I'm looking forward to playing plenty of rugby, having heaps of fun with my friends and winning the title.

Gallagher Chiefs play the Highlanders in round 2 of Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021 at FMG Stadium in Hamilton tomorrow night under level 2 guidelines.