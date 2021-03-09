Katikati community asked for interest in vacant Middlebrook Drive land

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is seeking expressions of interests on a section of land on Middlebrook Drive. Photo / Supplied

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is asking the Katikati community for any groups that may wish to develop a purpose-built space at 33 Middlebrook Drive.

Council has owned the 2587m2 section since 2013 with 587m2 currently occupied by New Zealand Red Cross.

The remaining approximate 2000m2 would be opened up for the development of purpose-built community spaces.

Council's strategic property manager Blaise Williams said there has already been interest in utilising the vacant land but welcomes further expressions of interest.

"Working with the community on developing this land will ensure a great asset that will have lasting benefits."

Expressions of interest close on April 15.

Submissions will be evaluated by the Katikati Community Board. The evaluation will be on the basis of the submission received and by a verbal interview if necessary. The community board will then make a recommendation to council.

Interviews are likely to take place in the latter half of April, with a final decision by the council's performance and monitoring committee at its June meeting.

For more information and the submission form visit the council website.