Bay of Plenty Times

Great Minds: Bay of Plenty DHB mental health units operating over capacity

6 minutes to read
NZME’s Great Minds project will examine the state of our nation’s mental health and explore the growing impact mental health and anxiety has on Kiwis while searching for ways to improve it. Video / NZ Herald

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Overcrowding in Bay of Plenty District Health Board mental health units has led to patients sleeping in seclusion areas as a "last resort".

And a nurses' union says over-capacity facilities nationwide are a contributing factor

