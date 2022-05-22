Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Great Minds: Frontline health workers 'thrown' by two years of Covid-19

6 minutes to read
An Australian study has found high rates of depression, anxiety and burnout among health workers. Photo / Getty

An Australian study has found high rates of depression, anxiety and burnout among health workers. Photo / Getty

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

"Changed beyond recognition."

These are the words Tauranga Hospital respiratory and general physician Dr Johnnie Walker used to describe how the pandemic has affected the work of frontline health staff.

Walker has treated hundreds of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.