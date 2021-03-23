Grease lightning theme for 21st-birthday Repco Beach Hop

Sandy, the giveaway 1956 Thunderbird at Repco Beach Hop 21. Photo / Alison Smith

After 21 years, the big question on everyone's lips at Repco Beach Hop 21 is: Will Danny get hitched to Sandy?

Cars are rumbling in for the grease lightning-themed celebration of 50s and 60s culture that kicked off with rock and roll at Whangamata Club on Tuesday, and the Waihi Warmup Party today (Wednesday, March 24).

The festival continues until Sunday and includes a day in Thames today when roads will be temporarily closed.

Sandy is the name given to the baby pink 1956 Ford Thunderbird - number plate BHBIRD - that's going home with one lucky winner who buys a $5 programme to this year's event.

As is the tradition, the winner can choose from the classic car that's beautifully restored by volunteers of the Repco Beach Hop crew, a caravan similarly crafted by volunteers, a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle or $10,000 cash.

Danny the giveaway caravan on the Repco Beach Hop 21. Photo/ Alison Smith

If the winner chooses to take Sandy home, the next question is whether they bid at auction for Danny the caravan.

"We're hoping the pair can get hitched," says Repco Beach Hop President Noddy Watts.

Whangamata Club was transformed into Rydell High School like that seen in the 1978 American musical romantic comedy film Grease, with rock and rollers from around the nation coming together to dance.

Up until Tuesday the volunteers were working on Danny the caravan, which comes with an American diner-style interior and Grease decals inside the door.

Noddy says this year's hop came around fast and booked out for car entries even faster.

Moana House Whangamata residents get into the Beach Hop spirit with a visit from Coastal Rockers on Monday. Photo / Alison Smith

"Tickets went on sale on December 1 and sold out by December 2."

There are more than 1000 classic cars coming to this year's 21st-celebration Repco Beach Hop, and it is a record.

Noddy's reminding everyone to be Covid-19 aware and safe, to stay away if unwell, use the NZ Covid Tracer app and practise hygiene measures to stay safe.

Among those getting to celebrate are residents of the Moana House residential care home, who have been in and out of lockdown since a year ago due to Covid-19 but are getting to be part of the fun and festivities themselves this week.

They enjoyed a visit from Coastal Rockers Whangamata on Monday who danced favourites The Rockabilly Stroll and Rock And Roll Waltz.

Resident Noel Pease, who was once a musician in a band, gave the thumbs up to the dancers, including his Coastal Rocker and former neighbour from Hawera, Heather Dansby-Scott.

He and fellow residents are looking forward to watching the cars as they rumble past en route to Thames.