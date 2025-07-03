A large police operation has been spotted in Gate Pā with reports of a submerged car in a waterway. Photo / Ayla Yeoman

There is a large police presence in Gate Pā, Tauranga, with reports of a submerged car.

The police are on Tom Muir Drive, with one SunLive reader saying they arrived there about 8am.

Another reader said there were also five police cars and two ambulances parked at the end of Faulkner St in the reserve car park.

A reporter at the scene said police had taped off a reserve at the bottom of Tom Muir Drive.