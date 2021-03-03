Beach Hop classic cars take a detour to Thames

The beach hop gives Whitianga a serve for Thames this month. Pictured is organiser Noddy Watts.

Car enthusiasts and retailers in Thames are hopeful that this week's Auckland lockdown does not repeat in the lead up to Repco Beach Hop 2021 taking a maiden voyage to the town for this month's rock n' roll celebration.

The classic car festival returns in its 21st year and will be visiting Thames for the first time in its history.

Beach hop president Noddy Watts says the decision to go ahead with the entire event will be the Government's but the beach hop team has a plan to transfer it to November, again, if need be.

Last year's March event was postponed and held in November.

He says if all goes well, festival fans will be heading west and flooding Thames' main street to enjoy classic cars, food, atmosphere and all things rock n' roll, rather than heading up to Whitianga.

''We're sharing the beach hop love around,'' Noddy says.

Noddy says the hop has been to Whitianga for the last three years, bringing up to 1000 classic cars in the parade and attracting about 8000 people to the town centre for the day. Whitianga is not on the schedule this year.

''But we do plan to return,'' Noddy says.

The classic car extravaganza has swerved off route over the years to Tairua, Pauanui as well as Whitianga but has never been to the western side of the peninsular, Noddy says.

Given that last year's March event was postponed to November due to Covid-19 — Noddy didn't want the two close festivals to be similar so they have changed things up.

The band of classic cars will be in Thames' Pollen St on Thursday, March 25 (depending on Covid-19 restrictions) after the Waihi Warm Up Party on Wednesday.

Visiting Thames had a practical element too with less traffic management requirements, meaning better traffic flow and impact on other road users.

Noddy says they're excited about the Thames addition.

''We've been impressed by Thames wanting this for a while.

''Thames is an historical town, it has cafes and shopping and lots for people to do. It's a huge opportunity for Thames to show visitors to the town what a wonderful place this is.''

Gastronomics Restaurant Cafe & Bar owner and head chef Kishan Arikwar says he was so excited about the beach hop coming to Thames, he put his hand up to be a sponsor.

''Everyone is excited about it, it will bring some revenue into the town and some different vibes as well — we've never had something like this before.

''We want it to be a success so people return. We don't want to let it go.''

Thames Business Association chief executive officer Sue Lewis-O'Halloran says businesses and the people of Thames are excited and they've wanted this for a long time.

''It will be a great boost for many of our businesses, especially cafés and shops on Pollen St and in the Goldfields Mall, as well as our many heritage attractions – everyone is really rolling out the welcome mat and looking forward to a great day!"

Other new additions to Repco Beach Hop 2021 include a classic pick-up truck show, free movie night Grease with dress-up encouraged and a retro caravan show in Whangamata at night, where the caravans will be lit up with lights.

Noddy realises the event is close on the heels of the November event.

''Traditionally the beach hop is always on the last weekend of March and we are firmly on the events calendar, so we wanted to continue with that.''

For more information visit www.beachhop.co.nz to buy a festival programme.