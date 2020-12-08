Golf: Second Waihi Pro-Am sells out in 10 days

2020 Waihi Pro-Am winning team Mick and Jenny Wilson (left), Terry Mischefski (Expol, major sponsor), Troy Ropiha (Professional) and Vivienne Lilley. Photo / Supplied

Such was the popularity of the first Waihi Pro-Am, next year's event has already sold out.

Organised by the Waihi Golf Club and the Expol Pro-Am organising committee, the two-day teams tournament will be held on February 13-14, 2021.

Just 10 days after the first invitations were sent out in late November, the tournament is full, proof of the success of Waihi's first Pro-Am held in February 2020.

The positive response includes 30 professional and 90 amateur players already committed, as well as additional names on a waiting list.

The Expol Pro-Am committee said the addictive game of golf should be celebrated even by the smaller town clubs.

Three tournaments are to be staged at Waihi early in 2021: the annual OJI 54-hole tournament on February 6-7, a week before the Expol Pro-Am, and lastly the Ryan Fox Classic two-day fishing and golfing bonanza, which will be played in early March to wind up the series.

Sponsors for the 2020 pro-am, who were so generous then, have come on board again—Expol, Aspect Shutters and Blinds, Clark Equipment, Cranium Signage, Gas NZ, Golf Warehouse and now they are joined by Craigs Investment Partners.

Thanks to this sponsorship, there will be a very substantial prize table for 66 per cent of the amateurs in the field.

The pro-am is not exclusive - it is open to all players with registered handicaps, both women and men, young and old, who will be welcomed and encouraged by the pros throughout the 36-hole event.

Three amateur players form a team with one pro, an exciting and unique experience.

It is not only participants in the tournament who will benefit from the pros' expertise - there will be many people who will want to watch the action from vantage points around the course.

Following the first day's play there will be clinics and exhibitions by the professionals freely sharing their knowledge, as well as a competition or two adding even more interest to the event.

There will be a spit-roast informal meal after Saturday's golf, and great food and watering holes on tees one and 13, where sponsors will be happy to discuss their products.

Light refreshments will be available in the clubhouse prior to prizegiving on Sunday, an auction of sponsors' products, and a raffle with two draws — the first prize a Weber gas

barbecue donated by Clark Equipment, and the second a mystery prize donated by Expol.

As in 2020, emphasis on the entire Pro-Am experience will be on fun, enjoyment and learning more from those who know best about this great game, in Waihi's celebration of golf.