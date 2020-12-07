Zespri Intermediate Lifeguard School training the next generation

Nineteen young lifeguards attended the Zespri Intermediate Lifeguard School. Photo / Supplied

Intermediate surf lifeguards from across the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel & Tairāwhiti Gisborne District are well-equipped to save lives this summer thanks to the Zespri Intermediate Lifeguard School.

Nineteen candidates aged 15-plus converged at Waihi Beach over the weekend of November 27 to 29 to participate in specialised training modules.

Over the course of the weekend, the candidates took part in a dynamic combination of theory and practical sessions designed to enhance their ability to respond in a variety of lifesaving situations.

Club development officer – Coromandel area Poppy Crouch said she was impressed by the enthusiasm and capability of the candidates.

"Our candidates all worked hard all weekend and learned a lot of new skills they'll be able to take back to their home beaches and use this summer," she said.

The surf lifeguards worked in groups over the weekend and completed activities ranging from rock-rescue modules, board rescues, and scanning & surveillance, to a tailored lesson in how to set up a helicopter landing zone.

"Ambulance, police and fire services also visited and candidates were able to look through an ambulance and a fire truck, as well as run through patrol and first aid scenarios," Crouch said.

Budding surf lifeguards took part in training modules at Waihi Beach. Photo / Supplied

The Zespri Intermediate Lifeguard School's "top candidate" based on his overall aptitude and commitment to learning, was Sam Perkins from Onemana SLSC.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) regional manager – Eastern Region Chase Cahalane said the Zespri Intermediate Lifeguard School provided a great opportunity for junior lifeguards to become more confident and capable lifeguards.

"The Zespri Intermediate Lifeguard School is an important milestone for junior lifeguards and we are thrilled that these 19 young people now have a fresh set of skills to take to the beach with them this summer," he said.

"The school would not be a success without the support of our partner, Zespri, and we greatly appreciate their support for this important lifesaving initiative."