Golf: Daniel Hillier wins race for Jennian Homes Trophy

Daniel Hillier with his Jennian Homes Trophy. Photo / Supplied

Daniel Hillier has won the season-long points race for the Jennian Homes Trophy awarded to the top-performing golfer throughout the Jennian Homes Charles Tour season.

Coming into the final Jennian Homes Charles Tour event of the year, the Christies Floorings Mount Open at Tauranga's Mount Maunganui Golf Club, Hillier knew he needed a good result to get both hands on the trophy.

The only way he could be beaten was if James Hydes won the event and he finished worse than second place, or if Luke Toomey won and he finished worse than 51st position.

With his destiny in his own hands, Hillier stepped up to the plate and delivered firing rounds of 66, 66, 69, and 70 to fall just short of his third victory of the year and finish in second place by two strokes to James Anstiss at 17-under par for the tournament.

He said despite falling just short of his third victory at the season finale, his 2020 season will be one to remember.

"I'm really happy to be crowned the 2020 Jennian Homes Charles Tour Trophy champion. It's really special as it shows that I've performed consistently throughout the year and I'm really grateful to have some good people around me in what has been a tough year for professional golfers in the country.

"I'm really happy with the way I finished off at the Mount Open as well. Overall, it's been a great year."

James Anstiss (from left) and Daniel Hiller at the Christies Flooring Mt Maunganui Golf Open on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Hillier's finished the year with victories at the Brian Green Property Group NZ Super 6's and the DVS Pegasus Open, runner-up finishes at the Taranaki Open and the Christies Floorings Mount Open, as well as a tie for 23rd at the Carrus Open and a tie for 26th place at the Autex Muriwai Open.

He accrued 1557 points throughout the season to win the Jennian Homes Trophy for the first time.

He said he's managed to gain some valuable confidence going into the 2021 season.

"Every time you get a win under your belt it's a pretty good year and I was able to snag a couple. To be in the mix at a couple more as well is really cool and it's pleasing to see all the hard work that I've put in this year is paying off.

"There is plenty of good things I can take into next year. Hopefully, things start to open up and we can get overseas to compete against the best players in the world.

"Obviously everything is still up in the air and I just need to keep my head down and keep working towards whenever that eventuates."

Hillier adds the support from Jennian Homes to professional golf in New Zealand is invaluable, especially now with so much uncertainty surrounding the professional sport.

"Jennian Homes have been awesome for us. Personally, I started playing the Jennian Homes Charles Tour events when I was a young amateur plying my trade, and to have the opportunity to play with professionals like Josh Geary and Michael Hendry were all great experiences and we're able to do that consistently which is great.

"It's a great environment for all of us and I've really enjoyed it. With Covid-19 this year and all of the travel bans, without them, we wouldn't have too much to play for so we're very grateful for all of their support."

Hillier will now wait to see what travel restrictions will mean for him in 2021 with plans to go to either Europe or Australia to play.