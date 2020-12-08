Partial road closure at Mount Maunganui's Bayfair roundabout tonight

Bayfair roundabout will be partially closed tonight. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

The Bayfair roundabout will be partially closed tonight in preparation for the installation of ground improvements in the area as part of the Bay Link project.

The partial closure is scheduled for between 7pm Wednesday and 5am Thursday.

This partial closure is to enable the Bayfair roundabout to be made larger in order to accommodate the construction of lattice ground improvements. These ground improvements will support the State Highway 2 flyover bridge.

While the partial closure is in place, motorists from Matapihi Rd will not be able to travel through or around the roundabout, and State Highway 2 northbound traffic will not be able to turn right onto Girven Rd.

The detour route will direct people to the Golf Rd roundabout.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency requests that motorists travelling at these times please drive with caution through the project site, reduce speed and follow the directions provided on traffic management signage.

Where possible, please use alternative routes or plan your travel around this partial road closure.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the closure may be moved to the next suitable night.

For up to date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

Waka Kotahi thanked motorists, local residents and businesses for their patience.