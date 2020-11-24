Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Two-hour free parking to continue in Tauranga CBD, despite spike in fines

3 minutes to read

Downtown Tauranga chairman Brian Berry is pleased the council has chosen to extend free parking in the CBD to April. Photo / File

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

A trial offering free parking in Tauranga's CBD to help reinvigorate the local economy will now continue to Easter.

Tauranga City Council has unanimously voted to extend two-hour free parking to April, despite a 396

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.