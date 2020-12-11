Ryan Fox returns to Waihi Beach in 2021 for golf and fishing fest

Professional golfer Ryan Fox returns for his popular Fishing & Golf Festival in March.

The Fox Fishing & Golf Festival is returning to Waihi Beach from March 4-6, 2021 following an outstanding inaugural event earlier this year.

Presented by Shimano and hosted by popular professional golfer Ryan Fox, the festival is a unique team format combining fishing prowess, golfing skill, and plenty of bragging rights.

Teams are treated to an entertaining, all-inclusive event with Foxy and his celebrity skippers.

"I'm really excited to be back at Waihi Beach to host the second staging of The Fox.

"The first event was a huge success and lots of fun for everyone involved, and 2021 promises to be even better," said Fox.

Adding to the entertaining nature of the event is the addition of Ryan's celebrity skippers.

Selected for the 2021 event are double Olympic rowing gold medallist Eric Murray and former All Blacks coaching guru Wayne Smith, while media personality and former Blackcap, Mark Richardson will make a return to the event by popular demand.

The Fox event will again be raising money for the local Waihi Beach community with proceeds being shared between the Waihi Beach Coastguard and Waihi Beach Lifeguard Services.

The two volunteer organisations were grateful for $24,300 received from this year's tournament.

"The Fox was highly successful, everyone involved was treated to an incredible time.

"The proceeds generously donated from the event provided the lifeguard Club with necessary funds to buy more rescue equipment, first aid supplies and training for the guards," said Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service's Donna Pfefferle.

Jim Pooley from Waihi Beach Volunteer Coastguard said it was great being involved in The Fox event earlier this year.

"We are definitely looking forward to another three days of fun next March. It's fantastic that Ryan and mates have chosen to support us in this way."

Venues in the region will also be supported with hospitality functions being hosted at the Bowentown Boating & Sport Fishing Club and the Waihi Golf Club. The event concludes with a banquet dinner and prizegiving at the Flatwhite Café.

To assist with the fundraising initiatives for 2021, event promoter Sports Inc. is staging an online auction.

"We were impressed by the community spirit Ryan and the celebrity skippers showed earlier this year.

"In this regard we are looking for 10 local Bay of Plenty businesses to contribute a product or service to the value of $1000 to 'The Fox Hunt' Trade Me auction.

"In return the businesses will get to host a hole at the golf tournament and attend functions with Ryan and the celebrity skippers," said Sports Inc.'s Kelsen Butler.

The Fox champion is determined by a combined score across both the fishing and golf competitions. The event is open to 20 teams (four people per team) with only three places remaining.