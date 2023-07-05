Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Goldfields Shopping Centre in Thames targeted in overnight ram raid

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
Damage at Goldfields Shopping Centre. Photo / Supplied

Damage at Goldfields Shopping Centre. Photo / Supplied

A Thames shopping centre has been damaged by a ram raid overnight forcing some shops to close today.

Goldfields Shopping Centre manager John Freer said a vehicle drove through the front doors around 2am smashing through one side of the centre and out the other.

He said it “smashed” a set of doors inside and damaged the vape shop and computer kiosk before driving out the other entrance by “smashing through the doors”.

Damage at Goldfields Shopping Centre. Photo / Supplied
Damage at Goldfields Shopping Centre. Photo / Supplied

Freer was still on his way to assess the damage in person.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

He said the centre would be shut today excluding the shops that had external access - The Warehouse, Mcdonald’s drive-through, and the pharmacy.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times