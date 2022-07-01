Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

Hitting rock bottom: Ex-boozers on Dry July and beyond

11 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

Libby Robertson had hit rock bottom in the literal sense - sprawled on her back on concrete, after jumping from a two-storey window.

"Was she dead?", the self-described party girl asked herself.

No, she couldn't

